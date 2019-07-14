|
|
Robert F. Schneider
Lawrence, KS - Robert F. Schneider passed away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kansas on the morning of Friday, July 5th. He was 90 years of age. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Helen Schneider.
Robert was born 1928 in Queens, New York, moving during his childhood to Carlstadt where he graduated from East Rutherford High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree and Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken. While a student, his Cousin Joan introduced Robert to her lab partner, Joan. On their first date they attended a baseball game at Elysian Fields in Hoboken. After a long courtship, Robert and Joan married in 1954. They began their family in Ridgewood. After a brief relocation to Barrington, Illinois, in 1974, the family returned to New Jersey, settling in Mahwah, which would remain the family home until 2017 when Robert and Joan moved to Lawrence, Kansas to live near their daughter, Nancy.
Robert was an accomplished consulting engineer, working on various projects, including truck terminal design for various national clients. At Lehn & Fink he designed and refined inventory control management systems. Robert also served his country in the New Jersey National Guard, 102nd Essex Troop.
Upon retirement from engineering, Robert obtained accreditation as a Certified Financial Planner. He worked for H & R Block as a tax preparer for twenty years; he also donated his services to AARP, assisting elderly clients with their taxes. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood, since 1954, Robert volunteered his services, assisting with church office tasks and financial management. He also volunteered with his son Robert's Boy Scout Troop 34 of Franklin Lakes and as Treasurer for Special Therapeutic Education in Equestrian Development (STEED) of Allendale. Robert was passionate about organic gardening. A certified Master Gardener, he lent his talents to J.A. McFaul Environmental Center, Wyckoff.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan, of the home; his three children: Susan Schneider, Esq. of Louisville, Kentucky, Professor Nancy Schneider-Wilson of Lawrence, Kansas, and Robert Schneider, DDS of Solon, Ohio; grandchildren (Madeline, Edward, Zack-aka Alex, Will, and Kara) and two great-grandchildren (Daniel and Langston).
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 722 East Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ. Rev. Bruce Ballantine will officiate. Graveside services to follow, George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements made through Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com). Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.