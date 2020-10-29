Robert Featherstone
Robert "Bob" Featherstone, 78, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 28th, surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, Bob was a proud veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. He and his wife, Stephanie (née Hoy), settled in Paramus to raise their family in 1986. Many have been entertained by Bob's endless stories from his 30 years as a Theatrical Teamster with Local 817, working on numerous movies and television shows. After retiring in 2007, he pursued his passion for golf, playing countless rounds and working part-time at Paramus Golf Club. When not on the course, Bob could be found playing poker or working in the garage. A lifelong fan of the New York Rangers, he rarely missed a game. While Bob usually had a coffee or Pepsi in hand, his favorite homecooked meals were always paired with a glass (or three) of milk. He will be remembered for his sharp tongue, professional ironing skills and his incredible Lindy. Bob is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children: Bobby Featherstone and his wife, Kerstin; Billy Featherstone and his wife, Yesenia; Mary Beth Featherstone; Ashley Featherstone and her husband, Scott Darwick; and George Featherstone and his fiancée, Kelly Bowers. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelina, Benjamin and Natalie. Bob was a beloved brother to ten siblings: the late Charles Featherstone and his wife, Carolyn; the late Joan Featherstone Parvis; the late Doris Spano and her husband, the late James; John Featherstone and his wife, Rosemary; Jerry Featherstone and his wife, the late Anna Rose; the late Joseph Featherstone; Henry Boyle and his wife, Mary; Matthew Featherstone and his wife, Marcelle; the late Jack Featherstone and his wife, Belinda; and Jimmy Featherstone and his wife, Lori. Bob is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. No service will be held at his request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
.