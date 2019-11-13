|
|
Robert Finan
Robert Finan, age 81, a longtime resident of Closter, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Robert was the beloved husband of Veronica Finan. Loving father and father in law of Alan, Robert, John, Brian, Gerard, Karen, Doreen and Carly. Dear grandfather to Ashley, Meredith, Jack, Scott, Lauren, Justin, Elena, Kylie and Slate.
Born in Sligo, Ireland he came to America in 1957 and settled in Bergen County. He became an American citizen but remained proud of his Irish heritage. He loved listening to Irish music and dancing with his wife Vera at local Irish events on the weekends. He was best known for being a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a devoted Catholic who was guided by his faith and a parishioner of Our Lady of Victory.
Funeral Mass will be Friday 10 AM, November 15th at our Lady of Victory 150 Harriot Ave, Harrington Park.