Robert Franklin Catherman
Westwood - Robert Franklin Catherman, 84, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Danville, PA, Bob was the son of Ruth Hoffstadt. He grew up in the Bronx, NY where he attended Mount Saint Michaels High School and Worcester Academy. He enlisted in the armed services. Bob moved to Washington Township and Westwood, where he raised his family. He was employed by Grand Union Supermarket for 38 years and retired as the Vice President in the Real Estate Division. Bob coached his boys in Little League baseball for many years and was a loyal Yankee fan, known by many as "Yankee Bob." On any given day, you could find him fishing for stripers in Piermont or catching blackfish on a boat off the coast of Rhode Island.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Louisa (Fricke) Catherman. Devoted father of the late Kimberly, Robert Jr. and his wife Jill, Thomas, and Jason and his wife Diane. Loving grandfather to Robert III, Madison, Jackson and Mia. Dear brother-in law of the late Jack, Diane, late Laura, and Bill. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family at Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Thursday, November 14th from 4-8PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15th at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment following to Westwood Cemetery in Westwood.