Robert Fred Weil, MD



Robert Fred Weil, MD, 58, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.



Dr. Weil was born May 7, 1962 in New York City and enjoyed his childhood in Fair Lawn, NJ, along with his family, neighborhood friends, and beloved dachshund, Frankie. He spent many happy summers at Camp Ken-Mont in Kent, CT, as both a camper and then a counselor. As a student at Fair Lawn High School, he proudly competed on the varsity soccer and fencing teams, graduating at the top of his class in 1980. He completed a year of undergraduate studies on the Dean's List at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, and then transferred to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, Sum Cum Laude, and Dean's List in biological science in 1984. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at New York University School of Medicine in 1988, and completed his residency and internship at Pennsylvania State University Medical Center, Hershey, where he was elected Vice-President of the Residents' Association. In 1992, he earned a Master's degree in Public Administration from Penn State University Graduate School, Harrisburg, and in the same year completed a Fellowship in Quality Assurance/Utilization Review from Penn State University Medical Center, Hershey.



His career spanned 32 years, beginning at the Medical Center of Central Massachusetts, Worcester, as a clinician, Clinical Instructor of Internal Medicine, Medical Resident Clinic preceptor, and Quality Assurance/Utilization Review Physician Director. He subsequently was staff physician, and chairman of both the credentialing and privileging board, and the medical records committee, at the Lebanon Pennsylvania VA Medical Center. He then went on as Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, and director of both the Hepatitis C Clinic and the Persian Gulf Clinic at the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine. In 2011/12 he volunteered his time for the Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon, PA, working with adults seeking job training. Most recently he was employed as a telemedicine physician by Monument Health of Rapid City, South Dakota.



He was devoted to his dog Bentley with whom he competed in agility competitions, winning numerous awards. He was an avid exerciser and long-distance bicyclist, had a comprehensive bicycle repair shop in his garage where he repaired neighborhood bicycles. He was an early adopter and passionate advocate of technology, volunteered teaching literacy and computer skills, voraciously read and supported the space program, strongly believed in social justice, collected wristwatches, enjoyed bowling, and was proud of his Jewish identity.



He is survived by his wife, Susanna Jean Weil; mother, Sandra Weil of Boca Raton, FL; children, Samuel Altman Weil and wife Sarah of Boston, MA, and Arielle Rebecca Weil of Philadelphia; brother, Richard Weil of New York, NY; and sister, Nancy Nittolo and husband John of Naples, FL. He is preceded in death by his father, Victor Jerry Weil, MD.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dystonia Research Foundation, Chicago, Illinois, and the American Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, New York, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store