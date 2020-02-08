|
Robert G. Baumgartner
Branchville - Robert G. Baumgartner, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. Born on September 3, 1927 in Paterson to the late Albert and Theresa (Hopper) Baumgartner, Bob had been a long time resident of Haledon before moving to Sussex County in 2017. He had served in the United States Navy during World War II, where he constructed airfields and bases in the Pacific Theatre. Mr. Baumgartner also served his country in the Korean War with his fellow servicemen in the US Navy Seabees. He had been employed as a mechanic for Inter-City Bus Company (TNJ) in Paterson for over 35 years before his retirement. He was a proud lifetime member of the Haledon PAL, Hawthorne VFW, Grand Lodge Mountain View Free and Accepted Masons, the American Legion, and an exempt lifetime member of the Haledon Fire Department, where he served as Chief. Besides his parents, Mr. Baumgartner was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Lois and his brother, Al. Mr. Baumgartner is survived by his two sons, Robert and his wife Sue of Hamburg and Bruce and his wife Linda of Edinboro, PA; his five grandchildren, R.J. and his wife Cait, Lance and his wife Ashley, Bryan, Zachary and Dylan; five great grandchildren, Rowan, Carter, Collette, Reegan and Everett; and his sister-in-law, Bernie of Pittsburgh, PA.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday February 15, 2020 prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com