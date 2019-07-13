|
Robert G. Cappiello
Oradell, NJ - Cappiello, Robert G. age 90 a longtime resident of Oradell and formerly of Union City passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was the husband of the late Corinne Cappiello (nee) Rosso. Devoted father of Chris Cappiello and his wife Roberta, Barbara Whiteman and her husband Robert, and Geri Cappiello. Loving grandfather of Alyssa Dykstra and her husband Jake, Kirstin Wasko and her husband Matt, and Michelle Foster and her husband Brandon. Robert was also predeceased by his loving granddaughter, Victoria "Tori" Whiteman. Robert attended John Marshall College and Fairleigh Dickenson University where he earned both his BS and MBA Degrees. He was a US Navy Lieutenant in the Korean War, receiving Honor Medals from Free China and South Korea. He taught at St. Michael's High School and later worked in military defense with AT&T, IT&T, and retired from BAE Systems. Later he served as an Oradell School Crossing Guard. He taught at the Institute for Banking and the Princeton Review. He served on the Oradell Planning Board and Special Events Committee. He was a member of the American Legion Post 41 and VFW. He was also a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 36. Robert was also a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church in Oradell where he served as an usher for the Saturday evening Mass. He was also active with the Knights of Columbus Council 3814. Funeral service Monday 9AM from the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell then to St. Joseph's RC Church for an 10AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's name to The Victoria Rose Whiteman Foundation, www.victoriarosefoundation.org are appreciated by the family. Visit Robert's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.