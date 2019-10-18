Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
300 Elm Street
Oradell, NJ
Robert G. Klebacher Obituary
Robert G. Klebacher

Oradell - Robert G. Klebacher, longtime resident of Oradell, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 16, 2019 at the age of 89. A proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, serving his country during the Korean Conflict.

He was greeted in heaven by his beloved wife Eloise Klebacher, and his siblings Richard Klebacher and Marilyn Lillis. Survived by his devoted daughter Mary Ellen Morrell. Adored grandfather of Ian and Caitlin Morrell. Dear brother of Elayne Savoy. Robert will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Monday October 21st from 4-7PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell, on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10AM. Interment following to St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi.
