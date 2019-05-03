Services
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 471-4000
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Straub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Straub

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert G. Straub Obituary
Robert G. Straub

Lodi - Robert G. Straub, 85 of Lodi on Friday, April 26th, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of his late wife Carole. Devoted father of Robert and his wife Shou-Tsung of Kendall Park, Michael and his wife Nancy of Colts Neck. Ronald, Janet, and Stephen of Lodi. Cherished grandfather of Anne Marie and Peter.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 10:30 am at Corpus Christi Church in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, with everyone meeting at the church. Burial to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. No visitation. Arrangements handled by the Alesso Funeral Home, 91 Union St. Lodi. Alessofh.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now