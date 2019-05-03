|
|
Robert G. Straub
Lodi - Robert G. Straub, 85 of Lodi on Friday, April 26th, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of his late wife Carole. Devoted father of Robert and his wife Shou-Tsung of Kendall Park, Michael and his wife Nancy of Colts Neck. Ronald, Janet, and Stephen of Lodi. Cherished grandfather of Anne Marie and Peter.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 10:30 am at Corpus Christi Church in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, with everyone meeting at the church. Burial to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. No visitation. Arrangements handled by the Alesso Funeral Home, 91 Union St. Lodi. Alessofh.com