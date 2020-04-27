|
Robert George McGeary
Robert George McGeary, 94, passed peacefully into eternal life on April 24, 2020. Robert, or Bob as he was affectionally known by many, was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and friend to all who knew him.
Bob was born to Henry and Irene Hart McGeary, June 11, 1925, and raised in Brockton Massachusetts. Bob and his family relocated to Ashland, Ohio when he was a young boy, just before his father passed away. He proudly served his country with honor as a United States Marine in WWII in Peleliu in the Pacific. After the war, he attended Miami University in Ohio where he met the love of his life, Beverly Joan Hill. They were married in 1953. Bob's working life was an exciting one, including 13 years as an FBI agent and owning two businesses: Union Saw Works and Dr. Irwin Auslander and Associates, a NYC dental practice, with his best friend and partner Irwin Auslander. Bob and Bev lived most of their married life in Bergen County NJ, where they raised their 10 children. Their house in Norwood was his favorite, and a beautiful home where they took the opportunity to celebrate every occasion. He worked tirelessly on the town's planning board, helping to make Norwood the thriving town it is today. He made many lifelong friends in Norwood and traveled all over the world with his beautiful bride. Bob believed deeply and treasured his Catholic faith, which he instilled in his children. He was knighted into the brotherhood of the Knights of Malta in the late 1980's. After retirement, Bob and Bev relocated to Naples, Florida to enjoy their remaining years together. Bob was a larger than life character who could spin a great tale and loved to sing his favorite Irish tunes, to the delight of his company. His love of life and optimism was infectious. As a father, his legacy will be one of love and compassion for others, hard work, determination, and most of all, to be kind to all.
Bob is predeceased by his parents Henry and Irene, brothers Donald, Bernard, Richard, and sister Claire, son Kevin Francis, daughter Mary Colleen Koscuiszka, and grandson Trevor McGeary. Bob is survived by his loving wife Beverly of 66 years, children Timothy Sean and wife Carol, son in law Joseph Koscuiszka, Brian Patrick and wife Suzanne, Mary Ann Corey and husband Rich, Mary Joan Capwell and husband Scott, Mary Patricia and wife Jillian, Michael Sean and wife Susan, Mary Katherine Kenny and husband Brian, Matthew James and wife Kaki, 26 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, a large extended family and the many friends he has met throughout his life.
Thank you to all those who took great care of him at the end of his life, especially the compassionate nurses and caregivers at Discovery Village, Naples FL and AVOW Hospice Care.
A Catholic service and celebration of life will be held at a later date when all his family can travel safely.