Robert George Pilsbury Sr.
Demarest - Robert George Pilsbury Sr., 84, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was an honorably discharged US Army Korean War Veteran, worked many years as a printer at Tri-Arts Press in NYC and then at the Demarest DPW. He was a volunteer with the Boy Scouts and the Demarest Nature Center. In his later years he remained active caring for grandchildren. He said he was the luckiest man alive to have had such a joyful life shared with family and friends and to reside in Demarest. Predeceased by his wife Marguerite of 50 years, Bob is survived by sons Chris, Mike, Rich and Bob Jr.; daughters Lynn Spelda and Maggie Bonner; daughters-in-law Karen, Angela, and Christine; sons-in-law Tom and George; and grandchildren Shannon, Myles, Matt, Rob III, Brady, Liza, Katrina, Emmett, Nick, Nicole and Claire; and many other family members and friends, from both Demarest and the old Bronx neighborhood. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life any time between 12-4 PM on Saturday Jan 25 at Gerry's Place, 595 Broadway, Norwood NJ. No flowers or donations are requested.