Services
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chr
117 Franklin Ave
Oakland, NJ 07436
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Oakland, NJ

Oakland - Robert Gregory Backman 55, of Oakland, NJ passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson on June 13, 2019. Robert was pre-deceased by his mother Blanche and is survived by his wife Michela, sons Andrew and Luke, father Robert Henry and his wife Pat, brother Steven and his wife Karen and his sister Kim. He will be deeply missed by his in-laws Renzo, Daniella and Steve and his many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Oakland, NJ on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am.
