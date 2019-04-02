|
Robert H. Stevens
Dumont - Robert H. Stevens, 92, of Dumont, died peacefully March 30, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Grace (née Murphy). Survived by his loving companion, Marie Longo. Devoted father of Linda Peloquin and husband Andrew, and Alice Harris, Cherished grandfather of Peter, Michelle (Brian), Eric, Karen (Mark), Brian (Erin), Keith (Kate), and great-grandfather of Hannah, Kyle, Makenzie, Harper, Aayla, Austin and Logan. Step-children, Carolyn (Chris), Lisa Longo, James (Carly), and John and step-grandfather of Kaleigh (Gus), Kristen, Sierra, and Bella.
Born in Fort Lee, NJ to Catherine (née Perniciaro) and Henry Stevens. Robert was a skilled carpenter with N.Y. Carpenters' Union Local, a member of N.Y. Council of Carpenters, a proud Veteran serving his country as a Navy Seabee during WWII, a member of the Disabled American Vets (DAV) Chapter 32, Bergenfield, American Legion Post #170, Rochelle Park and VFW Post # 6699, Paramus. Robert volunteered at N.J. Veterans' Home of Paramus for over 20 years. He moved to Dumont in 1958 and has wintered in Stuart, Florida since 2000.
Visiting Wednesday, April 3rd, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Funeral Mass Thursday, April 4, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to DAV Chapter #32 Northern Valley, 8 Veterans Plaza, Bergenfield N.J. 07621.