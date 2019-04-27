|
|
Robert H. Waldron
Montvale - WALDRON, Robert H., 86, of Montvale, NJ, formerly of Dumont, NJ passed away Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Joyce (née Reinen); his children Robert and his wife Ardis; Peter and his wife Kristal and Leanne Lampone and her husband Frank; his grandchildren Eric, Samuel, Jake, Shawn, Caroline, Mikaela and Douglas; his sister in-law Arlene Goode (née Reinen) and her husband Douglas as well as their children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Toby. Robert proudly served in the US Army during the Korean and Cold War in Germany where he was charged with conducting border surveillance along the Iron Curtain. After his discharge from the Army, Robert settled in Montvale, NJ to raise a family with his wife Joyce and worked as a switchman for NJ Bell. He was an active member of the Ridgewood Hobbyists, belonged to the Park Ridge Elks and worked with various charities. His interests included family, travel, golf and reading. He devoted much of his time and energy to his grandchildren. The family will receive guests with a Celebration of Robert's life on Saturday, May 11th from 5:30-7:30PM at the Ridgewood Knights of Columbus Council #1736, 31 S. Broad St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Becker-Funeralhome.com