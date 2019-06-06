|
Robert Harold Pityo
Cedar Grove - Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Neighbor and Mentor
Robert Harold Pityo, 91, a 66-year resident of Cedar Grove, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Betty (Suydam) Pityo. They were married 66 years.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. Visitation hours will be from 10:15 - 11:45 a.m. with a service at 12 noon. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Bob was born in East Orange, NJ on May 24, 1928, the son of the late Albert and Florence (Egan) Pityo. Bob grew up in Clifton, NJ, graduating from Clifton High School in 1947. He attended Lafayette College and earned his BS in Business Administration from Upsala College in 1952, where he met his wife.
Prior to retiring, he was the founder and President of the consulting and executive seminar firm of Managerial Aides, Inc. following a long-time career as Vice President and partner with Arvin Automation, Inc., formerly Tweezer Weld Engineering and Federal Tool Engineering Co., a family owned manufacturing business in Cedar Grove.
Bob lived his life believing in service to others and his community, demonstrated throughout his many years by his volunteerism and leadership with numerous boards and organizations in Cedar Grove and the Lords Valley, PA areas. Bob was a dedicated member of the Cedar Grove Rotary Club for 65 years, joining in 1954 and serving on every committee including twice as President. He served the State and region as District Governor and multiple other leadership positions with the Rotary International organization including Founder and Chairman of the Vocational Assembly, President's Representative, International Council on Legislators, Zone Literacy Coordinator, Polio Plus Chair and Coordinator of the Cedar Grove New Teacher Night. He served as a team leader for the student exchange program with Japan, and hosted several exchange students in return. One of his most rewarding endeavors was bringing the Dictionary Project to the Rotary organization in 2000, later serving as Coordinator of the program for Rotary International. He was honored with many awards including the Four Avenues of Service Citation, the Paul Harris Award, and the Service Above Self Award, among Rotary International's highest honors.
A lifelong sports enthusiast and talented athlete, Bob was an All-State Selection in football at Clifton High School, and member of the undefeated 1946 Clifton High School Football team winning the first State Championship and playing in the Oyster Bowl; the team was honored by riding in the Clifton Centennial Parade in 2017. He also played for the 1948 Lafayette College football team and was invited to play in the Sun Bowl; the team will be inducted into the Lafayette College Hall of Fame in November 2019. Bob was involved with the Montclair YMCA for more than 16 years, serving as President of the Board of Directors for 4 years. He served as President of the Essex County Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame, receiving the Distinguished American Award, the highest individual award offered by the chapter, in 2009. He loved to golf, run, walk, and was a diehard NY Giants fan.
He was also very involved in the community at Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley, PA where he served as President of the Lords Valley Country Club Board of Directors and was an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Lords Valley, which he helped form. He was a member of the Church at Hemlock Farms, where he had served as a member and President of the Board and Consistory.
Bob was a long time, active member of the former Montclair Heights Reformed Church where he served on the Consistory.
Above all, his greatest loves, commitment and accomplishments were to his wife, children and his family.
He is survived by daughters Deborah Parker, wife of Walter of East Hanover, NJ; Virginia Mihalik, wife of Michael of Allentown, PA; and Laura Durieux of Westtown, NY, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother in law Marty of Alexandria, VA, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Albert, Edward and William Pityo.
Memorial dedications can be made to the Rotary Club of Cedar Grove, the Church at Hemlock Farms or Union Congregational Church, Montclair.