Robert "Bob" Hayzer
North Arlington - Hayzer, Robert "Bob" A., 72, of North Arlington, died on Friday, April 26, 2019. Mr. Hayzer was born in Bayonne, raised in Woodbridge and has been a resident of North Arlington most of his life. Bob was a Teacher working at Kearny High School for 36 years, retiring in 2006. He was a Fulbright Scholar, was fluent in Japanese, studied in Japan and started the Japanese language program at Kearny High School which sent many students each year to live and study in Japan. This was one of his greatest achievements and something he was most proud of. Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years, Sabina A. (nee Tarantino) Hayzer in 2013. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Rose-Marie Maliszewski and her husband, Jim, by his brother, Michael Hayzer and his wife, Nancy, his sister Kathy Onyschak and her husband, John and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 1st at 9AM then to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to Humane Society of Bergen County, 221 Stuyvesant Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com