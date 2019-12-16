|
|
Robert Hekemian Sr
Robert Hekemian Sr. of Saddle River entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Sunday morning December 15, 2019.
Robert was born on June 3, 1931 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. He attended the University of Vermont and upon graduation in 1953 began working at Hekemian & Co., Inc. in Hackensack, New Jersey. Bob's passion for the real estate business fueled a highly successful career at Hekemian & Co. spanning sixty-seven years. Bob always viewed his work as an opportunity to do what he loved surrounded by people he truly valued. Bob took tremendous pleasure in helping people of all walks of life, whether through work or charity, and he celebrated their successes. He had a rare ability to make everyone who knew him feel special. He was an avid collector of American art, enjoyed gardening, and enjoyed traveling to Europe, Eurasia, South America, and the Middle East with his family. He loved going to his church, The Church of The Risen King.
Bob dutifully served on many boards including The First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (where he served as Chairman and CEO), The Commercial Trust Company, UJB Financial, Summit Bank, Pascack Community Bank, Hackensack University Medical Center, Boy Scouts of America, The Armenian Missionary Association of America, Bergen Community College Foundation, and Saddle River Day School.
A main drive in Bob's life was his deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy. He strongly believed in the need to give back to his community. Among the numerous causes near and dear to Bob's heart were Hackensack University Medical Center, his church, the New York Philharmonic, and international mission work. In 2011 Bob was awarded the Ellis Island Medallion of Honor for his many humble and great acts of philanthropy. This Medal, awarded to individuals who have made it their mission to "share with those less fortunate, their wealth of knowledge, indomitable courage, boundless compassion, unique talents and selfless generosity," epitomizes the type of life that Robert lived, one in service to God, family, and community.
Robert Hekemian leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-three years, Mary Jane Hekemian, his children, Robert Jr., Lisa Hekemian-Mongelli (Bart), Bryan (Suzanne), David (Andrea), and nine grandchildren; Christopher, Robert, Daniel, Emma, Molly, Bryan, Luke, Payton and Olivia. Bob also leaves behind his sisters Ann Krikorian and Marilyn Voskian along with many friends and relatives.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4PM-7PM at West Side Presbyterian Church located at 6 S. Monroe St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10AM at West Side Presbyterian Church followed by the Committal Service at Hackensack Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church Bob loved dearly, The Church of The Risen King, 15 Shuart Lane, Ramsey, NJ 07446 or to Hackensack University Medical Center, 30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601