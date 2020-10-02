1/
Robert Henry Troester
Robert Henry Troester

Middletown - Robert Henry Troester, 90, of Middletown, formally of Teaneck passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Jersey City to the late George and Lillian (Donovan) Troester. Pre-deceased by his wife, Marilyn (Mulhearn), and two brothers, George and William. Survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly McDaniels, and her husband, Thomas, of Middletown and Ellen Tizio and her husband, Gregory, of Woodcliff Lake. Cherished grandfather to David and Amy and to his longtime companion, Lorraine Kephart. Also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Coyle and her husband, Daniel, and his many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War where he served with the 7774 Signal Battalion in Germany. He was a graduate of Seton Hall University and New York University. He spent a very successful career on Wall Street with the firm Calvin Bullock, LTD. After retirement, Bob spent most of his days golfing, traveling or watching his NY Giants where he was a season ticket holder for over 40 years!

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he will be honored and remembered at a private family service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date where we can gather to celebrate Bob's life.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
