Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church
New Milford, NJ
Robert Hille Obituary
Robert Hille

Dumont - Robert Hille, 87, of Dumont, NJ, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene Menotti Hille. Devoted father of Robert B. Hille (Leslie); Maureen Hille; Kara Lyons (Keith F., Sr.); and the late Jacqueline Hille. Loving grandfather of Caroline Raynis (Allan V., Jr.); Patricia Bandecchi (Christopher); Erin Hille; Tara Hille; Kristen Dearborn; Keith F. Lyons, Jr.; Jack Lyons; and Kara E. Lyons. Proud great-grandfather of Lila Yerman; Lara Raynis; Allan V. Raynis III; Abigail Raynis; Nathan Raynis; and Harper Bandecchi. Born in Jersey City, NJ to Michael Hille and Hendrika Louters Hille, he lived in Paterson, NJ; West New York, NJ; and Queens, NY, before moving to Dumont 60 years ago. Bob was a mechanical engineer at various employers in NYC, including at the WTC. He held a BME from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. He was a member of the NYAC and an air force veteran, where he served as a captain. Bob didn't believe in retirement and spent his later years as an educator at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ, where he particularly enjoyed teaching business courses. He will be deeply missed by many. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, February 3, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where Bob was an elder, in New Milford, NJ, on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow, at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his name, to ().

