Robert Hofsess
Robert Hofsess, 84, passed away on October 7, 2020 at home in Saddle Brook, NJ. Robert was born March 12, 1936 to George and Emma Hofsess in North Bergen and raised in Ridgefield.
Robert was a devoted husband of 65 years, a father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Marie, his daughter Susan, 5 grandchildren Jillian, Michael, Matthew, Victoria and Vincent, his sister in law Ginger Lindahl, his son in law Alfred Walmach and friend of 80 years, Walter Volz. Robert is predeceased by his parents Emma and George, his sister Florence, his brother Edmund and his daughter Deborah.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as a machinist for Lipton Tea Company in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Robert was a proud member of the Saddle Brook Special Police Force for 25 years and a volunteer at Valley Hospital for 8 years. He had a deep love for animals and could be seen walking his dogs in the park.
Family and friends are invited to join a visitation for Robert on Saturday, October 10, 2020 11 - 1 PM with a service to follow at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 797-3500. Interment George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pets for Patriots, www.petsforpatriots.org
