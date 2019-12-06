|
|
Robert J. Boyer
Robert J. Boyer passed away quietly on December 4th surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Wilhelm) and loving father of Suzanne from Coral Gables FL, David and his wife Susan from Western Massachusetts, Stephen and his partner Kae from Long Beach CA, and James from Old Tappan NJ. Devoted grandfather of Emily, Paul, and Kelsey, step-grandfather of Patrick and Courtney, devoted brother of the late Daniel Boyer, and loving uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Robert was born in Weehawken, NJ and raised in Fort Lee. At 17 years old, he took a leave from Oberlin College in 1944, and volunteered to enlist in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was part of the 25th Infantry Division "Tropic Lightning" and served in the Pacific Theater until he was honorably discharged in 1947. Robert earned a B.A. from Oberlin College in 1948 where he met the love of his life, Norma.
Graduating from Cornell University Medical College with an M.D. in 1952, Robert went on to receive a doctorate in dental surgery from Columbia University in 1956. After his internship and residency at Bellevue Hospital, Robert was board certified in Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery and became Clinical Instructor in Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He built a respected practice in Westwood, NJ with his partner and friend, the late Dr. Philip Tager. Robert was deeply committed to Pascack Valley Hospital where he was beloved by his patients and staff. Among his many accomplishments there he was Chief of the Department of Otolaryngology and Chief of Surgery. Robert was very appreciative of Dr. Michael Scherl who joined the practice towards the end of Robert's career allowing him to spend more time with his family.
In 1970, Robert and Norma moved their family to Old Tappan, NJ where Robert developed deep roots in the community. Robert loved living in Old Tappan where he enjoyed time with his family. He was a role model to his children and grandchildren, living his life with compassion, love and humor. His favorite activities were gardening, playing tennis and golf, painting, and taking walks with his dogs. He and Norma created many fond memories by taking family vacations abroad and spending summers at the beach in Avalon, NJ.
Along with his commitment to his family, Robert had a passion to serve the community. While living in Englewood Cliffs, he was elected to the Board of Education and served as Medical Examiner. In retirement, he was a volunteer on the Senior Citizens Committee, Board of Health and Historical Society of Old Tappan. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 162 and organized a monthly retired doctors luncheon.
In honor of his memory, the family requests that donations be made to a .
Friends may call at Becker Funeral Home on December 8, 2019 between 1pm and 5pm.
Becker-funeralhome.com