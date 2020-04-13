|
|
Robert (Bob) J. Carr
Robert (Bob) J. Carr, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Bob was born and raised in Totowa NJ, the son of the late and long-time residents of Totowa, Eleanor and Frank Carr. He is survived by his brother Frank of Ft. Myers Florida, sisters Madeline and husband Robert Lombarede of Belmont CA, Patricia Carr of Folsom, CA and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his sister Eleanor (Lomaura) of Fair Lawn and Pittstown, NJ. Bob attended Passaic Valley High School, and Paterson State Teachers College before beginning his career as a professional guitarist, musician and part-time song-writer. He was a member of St. James RC Church in Totowa before moving to Wayne Township, NJ. He battled diabetes since his teenage years, ultimately requiring long-term care at the Lincoln Park Care Center, Lincoln Park, NJ. Arrangements will be by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, please refer to their website for more details www.festamemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request friends consider a donation to the American Diabetes Society or the Lincoln Park Care Center.