Robert J. Ciavaglia
Hasbrouck Heights - Robert J. Ciavaglia 69, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Hackensack to the late Ralph and Rose Ciavaglia. Robert was a graduate of Good Will Industry in Computer Programming. Before retiring, he was an IT Professional for PSE&G in Newark. With his family, Bobby coordinated the annual Jerry Lewis Telethon pledge center at the Hasbrouck Heights V.F.W. Post every Labor Day weekend. A 1968 graduate of Hasbrouck Heights High School, he worked to organize class reunions and was a 2004 inductee to the Hasbrouck Heights High School Hall of Fame. Dear brother of Anthony Ciavaglia and his wife Linda and Anne McMahon and her husband Brendan. Loving uncle of Michael and his partner John, Larissa and her husband Anthony and Matthew and his wife Adriana. Great uncle of Vinny and Cecilia. Nephew of Anthony (Red) Ciavaglia and Barbara Ernst. Also survived by his dedicated caregivers, Michael Levy, David Warren and Teresa Gusciora, among others; and many loving cousins, friends and neighbors. Services and interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi will be private. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Our New Journey or to would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com