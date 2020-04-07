|
Robert J. Gormley
Butler - Robert J. Gormley, age 85, of Butler passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Mr. Gormley was born in Paterson, NJ, the son of the late John J. and the late Marjorie (Norman) Gormley. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps and was a Sergeant in the Kinnelon, NJ Police force and retired after 25 years of service.
Bob, known by most as "Grum", was larger than life and could brighten up any room with his antics. He loved to do magic tricks and wood working (making homemade Christmas gifts for family and friends). He also enjoyed cooking and baking and was famous for his chocolate chip cookies. His biggest joy was spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of forty loving years, Doris Jean (Howell) Gormley, his beloved children, Rob Jr. and his wife Monica, Stacey Capriolo and husband Raymond, step-daughter Laura Woop and husband Brian and step-son Michael Deusinger, his cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Troy, Allison, Connor, Brianne, Erin and Josh and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. A memorial will be celebrated at a future date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , https://act.alz.org/donate Arrangements entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ.
