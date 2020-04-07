Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gormley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Gormley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Gormley Obituary
Robert J. Gormley

Butler - Robert J. Gormley, age 85, of Butler passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Mr. Gormley was born in Paterson, NJ, the son of the late John J. and the late Marjorie (Norman) Gormley. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps and was a Sergeant in the Kinnelon, NJ Police force and retired after 25 years of service.

Bob, known by most as "Grum", was larger than life and could brighten up any room with his antics. He loved to do magic tricks and wood working (making homemade Christmas gifts for family and friends). He also enjoyed cooking and baking and was famous for his chocolate chip cookies. His biggest joy was spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of forty loving years, Doris Jean (Howell) Gormley, his beloved children, Rob Jr. and his wife Monica, Stacey Capriolo and husband Raymond, step-daughter Laura Woop and husband Brian and step-son Michael Deusinger, his cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Troy, Allison, Connor, Brianne, Erin and Josh and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. A memorial will be celebrated at a future date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , https://act.alz.org/donate Arrangements entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home, Butler, NJ.

www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -