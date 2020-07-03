Robert (Bob) J. Gross



On Father's Day June 21, 2020 Robert (Bob) J. Gross, 87 of Wood-Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Bay, FL.



Bob joined the Navy in 1952 where he honorably served his country during the Korean War on the USS Perry. He was also a life-long member of the VFW. Bob retired from Lucent Technologies at age 55.



He spent 50 years with the Wood-Ridge Fire Dept. (25yrs active) becoming Chief in '79/80. He was cited for bravery 5 times throughout his career. He also held the following positions; Secretary and Treasurer, Police & Fire academy advisory board, Fire Prevention Officer, President of the Relief Assoc., International Chiefs Assoc., the State Exempt & Relief Assoc., and was elected and sworn into the WR Juvenile Conference Committee, Bob was a life-long public servant and volunteer.



Bob was married to his high school sweetheart, Carolee (Nee Marsdale) for 64 years and together raised 3 children. Sports and fishing were two of his favorite past times. After living in PA for 5 years and being a snowbird, he fulfilled his dream by making FL his permanent residence in 2018 where he remained active and recently became an elected board member of his communities HOA.



Bob is survived by his loving wife Carolee, daughter Cindy Shearer and husband David, son Bob Gross and wife JoAnn, daughter Tami Hrycak and husband John. Cherished grandfather of Bobby, Cody and Emily Gross, John Luke Hrycak, Anthony Granata and Nathan Shearer.



Predeceased by his parents Louis and Catherine (nee Reineman) Gross and sister Marie O'Connor. A celebration of his life will be arranged in the near future.



Bob was loved and respected by all who had the honor of knowing him. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered ...until we meet again in Heaven.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store