Robert J. (Bob) Hefferon
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert J. (Bob) Hefferon

Robert J. (Bob) Hefferon of Lodi, NJ and formerly of Ridgefield, passed away quietly at Holy Name Hospital on March 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Born on February 24, 1933 in New York, NY and lived in Ridgefield for 46 years before moving to Lodi. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary and his daughter, Rosemary Ball. Survived by his sons Robert and his wife Penelope, John and his wife Sandy, daughter Janet, son-in-law, Harrison Ball and loved dearly by his grandchildren Michael, Christina and Lindsay.

Bob started his career in construction as a wire lather with Local 46 in NYC before moving on to the Ridgefield Dept of Public Works where he retired in 2004. His devotion to family was his guiding force in retirement.

A Memorial Mass for Robert and his daughter Rosemary will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020, 11:00 AM, at St, Matthew R.C. Church, 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus will be private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St, Matthew R.C. Church
