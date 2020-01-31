|
Robert J. Kirn, Sr.
Boonton Township - Robert J. Kirn, Sr., 102, of Boonton Township for the last three years, prior was Toms River since 2009 and originally of Carlstadt for 53 years, passed away on January 30, 2020. Mr. Kirn served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. For over 20 years, he was a regulator and valve repairman at Matheson Gas Products in East Rutherford, retiring in 1982. Following retirement, he was a crossing guard in Carlstadt for 20 years, retiring in 2005 and he also was an usher at the Meadowlands Stadium for over 10 years. He was a former parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Buonauro) Kirn. Loving father of Robert J. Kirn, Jr. and wife Teresa, Joyce Martens, Kathleen Mattei and husband Louis and Janice Kirn Sottilaro and husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Marchese, Darlene Hachett, predeceased by Brian Kirn and great grandfather of Aiden Hill, Iaerton Rozanski, Justin Marchese and Olivia Marchese. Dear brother of Ruth Flippo and the late William Kirn and Isabell Wagner. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in Assumption Church, Wood-Ridge at 10:30 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday 1-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .