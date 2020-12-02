Robert J. Mancinelli, Esq.
Park Ridge - Robert J. Mancinelli, Esq., age 61, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Robert is survived by his 2 sons Robert "RJ" and Ryan Mancinelli, 4 siblings - Laura DeForne (Mancinelli), Michael, Richard, and Donna Mancinelli, and 11 loving nieces and nephews - Melissa (Mancinelli) and Jeffrey Woodhouse, Michael and Robert Occhipinti, John and Daniel DeForne, Paula, Christopher, Danielle, Madison and Matthew Mancinelli. Robert was predeceased by his beloved parents, Florence and Pasquale J. Mancinelli, and loving niece, Nikki Mancinelli.
Rob had a distinguished career as a successful attorney and businessman. After serving as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel for a national travel company, and then as a solo practitioner, Rob joined Meyerson, Fox, Mancinelli, and Conte, P. A. in 2007 as a senior partner. As a longtime resident of Park Ridge, Rob was an active and well-respected member of the community.
Robert was laid to rest at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ on November 9th. The Mancinelli Family is requesting donations be made in honor of Rob to the American Cancer Society
or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.