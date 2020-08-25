Robert J. McDevitt
Robert J. McDevitt, age 63, passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Hillsdale, NJ. Bob was predeceased by his parents Charles and Margaret McDevitt, brother William McDevitt and the love of his life Rita Bergholtz, who passed away in June 2020. He is survived by his brothers Charles (Maryann), Raymond (Coreen); sisters Patricia (James) and Jean (Robert) as well as Rita's daughters Shannon, Stacey and Ashley and their families. Bob was a graduate of Lincoln Tech in Union, NJ and worked as an auto mechanic. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and crabbing. Many happy hours were spent along the Pascack Brook and Hudson River. Bob was a friend to all and he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Friends of the Pascack Brook, PO Box 84 Hillsdale NJ 07642, would be appreciated. Becker-Funeralhome.com