|
|
Robert J. McGuckin
Maywood, NJ - Robert J. McGuckin, 87, of Maywood, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Bob worked as an Insurance Claims Adjuster for 35 years with several companies before retiring in 1994 from the Industrial Risk Ins. Company. He was an honorary member of the American Legion Post 142 in Maywood, member of Maywood Seniors Golden Age Club and parishioner and dedicated volunteer of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Maywood. Beloved husband of the late Maria (1998). Loving father of Robert J. McGuckin, Jr. and his wife Karen, Kathleen McGuckin - Van Gelder and her husband Gregg, Michael McGuckin and his wife Nina, Christine Farrugia and her husband Teddy, Brian McGuckin and his partner Patricia, and the late Richard McGuckin (2011). Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Michael, Elise, Joseph, Anna, Charles, Carly, Joseph, Ameena, Brandon, great-granddaughter Carina, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dearest companion to Ann Michel and treasured friend to Bob and Dolores McDonald.
Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Thursday, October 3,2019 at 9:30am. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, NJ at 10:00am. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting Wednesday 5:00 - 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to American Legion Post 142, Maywood, NJ in his memory. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.