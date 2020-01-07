Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church
3 Chamberlain Avenue
Little Ferry, NJ
Robert J. Montwaid

Robert J. Montwaid

Toms River - Robert J. Montwaid of Toms River passed away January 1, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Hackensack to the late John L. and Catherine Montwaid, he resided most of his life in Moonachie and Little Ferry, NJ.

Robert served in the United States Navy on the Aircraft carrier USS Antietam during the Korean War. Robert was a driver for Damico Demolition Company in Saddle Brook, NJ.

He was the husband of the late Dolores Montwaid in 2015. Surviving are his sons Robert and Joseph, daughter Robin Weidner, his 5 cherished grandchildren Frank, Deanna, Olivia, Claudia, Joey and his 2 great-grandchildren Gemma and Frank.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00 Noon at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church, 3 Chamberlain Avenue, Little Ferry, NJ.
