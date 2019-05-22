Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Murphy


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Murphy Obituary
Robert J. Murphy

Northvale - Robert J. Murphy, 96, of Northvale, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Fagan). Cherished father of James and wife Candiss of Highland Mills, NY, Robin Lombardi and husband Samuel of Summit, NJ and Peter of Northvale. Proud grandfather of Patrick, Shannon, Robert and David. Predeceased by three sisters and one brother.

Bob was a US Army Air Corp veteran of WWII. He was a member of the Northvale VFW and served as commander. Bob was an office manager for Nabisco Bakery in Fairlawn before retirement. He was a former councilman of Northvale and was head of the board of adjustments, was investment advisor for the Bergen County Utilities and was an active parishioner of St. Anthony's Church in Northvale.

A Funeral Mass will be Saturday 9 AM at St. Anthony's Church with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations to the , www.americanheart.org, in Bob's memory would be greatly appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now