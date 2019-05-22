|
|
Robert J. Murphy
Northvale - Robert J. Murphy, 96, of Northvale, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Fagan). Cherished father of James and wife Candiss of Highland Mills, NY, Robin Lombardi and husband Samuel of Summit, NJ and Peter of Northvale. Proud grandfather of Patrick, Shannon, Robert and David. Predeceased by three sisters and one brother.
Bob was a US Army Air Corp veteran of WWII. He was a member of the Northvale VFW and served as commander. Bob was an office manager for Nabisco Bakery in Fairlawn before retirement. He was a former councilman of Northvale and was head of the board of adjustments, was investment advisor for the Bergen County Utilities and was an active parishioner of St. Anthony's Church in Northvale.
A Funeral Mass will be Saturday 9 AM at St. Anthony's Church with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , www.americanheart.org, in Bob's memory would be greatly appreciated.
