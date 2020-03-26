|
Robert J. Nemec
Oakland, NJ - age 84, passed away on March 25th at Valley Hospital. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, he moved to Oakland in 1967. Beloved husband of 63 years to Kathleen (Ryan). Loving and devoted father of Kimberly Wiggin and husband Donald of Fairfield, CT, Kyle Costello and husband Marty of Midland Park, NJ and Douglas and wife Christina of Upper Saddle River, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Elisabeth and Claire Wiggin, Christopher and Michael Costello and Thomas, Caroline and Catherine Nemec. Brother of Paul, Rocky River, OH. Interment will be at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to The or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Capital Improvements' Fund. For more information visit oaklandmemorial.com