Robert J. Passiatore passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 77 in Tequesta Fl. Robert was born in Paterson NJ on Dec. 15, 1942. He was a graduate of Passaic Valley Regional High School, Little Falls, NJ.



Robert fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. In 1970 he was selected to serve on the Butler Police Dept. Butler, NJ. He retired in 1983.



He moved his family to Jupiter, Fl in 1985 before relocating again to The Villages Fl in 2004.



Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon of Tequesta, daughter Amanda Rankin (Paul) of Tequesta, son Robert, Jr,of Tequesta, daughter Kris Mariconda (Ken) of Bridgewater, NJ, daughter Gina Reda (Michael) of Little Falls, NJ, brother Vincent of North Ridgeville, Ohio and five grandchildren.



Services will be private at a later date.









