Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:00 PM
Robert J. Petersen Obituary
Robert J. Petersen

Dumont - Robert J. Petersen, 90, of Dumont, died peacefully on January 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Dorothy (née Clarke). Loving father of Carol (the late George) Sushko and Thomas Petersen. Cherished grandfather of G. Adam (Amanda) Sushko, Colleen (Richard) Mac Donnell, Amy Elizabeth (Brian) Sushko-Manley and Eileen Petersen, and great-grandfather of Esme, Freya, Dorothy, and Hrothgar Manley, and Theoden McBrian and Danielle Ahrberg. Predeceased by his son, Steven Petersen.

Robert was born in Nyack, NY to Helen (née Smith) and Carl Petersen, and was a self-employed mason.

Visiting Friday, January 10th, 5-9 PM, with a Service at 8 PM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; donate.lovetotherescue.org.
