Robert J. Wiem
New Milford - Robert J. Wieme of New Milford was taken home on eagle's wings on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne M. Wieme of 43 years. Robert was a kind, gentle soul who lived his life through music and education. He was an avid advocate of the arts as a father figure and mentor to many children during his tenure with the Garfield Board of education for over 30 years after having served in the Army Band and graduating from William Paterson University. Robert was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Oradell for over 30 years and a member of the choir. The congregation also enjoyed his talents on both the bassoon and the saxophone during the holiday seasons, when Robert and Bill Ryan accompanied the choir. During the last two decades he joined the Knights of Columbus becoming very involved with the community through the organization. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Knights of Columbus, Council 3814, 199 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646. A memorial mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church ,Oradell on Saturday, October 19th at 2:30pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com.