Robert James Jacobi Sr.
Robert James Jacobi, Sr.

Waldwick - Robert James Jacobi, Sr. passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2020 at his home in Waldwick, NJ. Born on April 1st, 1946 in New York City, New York. Robert attended La Salle Military Academy. After serving in the United States Air Force, Robert began his lifelong career as a stagehand and 50-year member of Theatrical Stage Employees IATSE Local One.

"Captain Bob" was always the life of the party. He enjoyed his golden years vacationing with his family and cruising his boat up and down the Hudson. Robert was a member of the American Legion of Park Ridge, NJ. Robert's smile, laugh and personality were as big as his heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Vincent T. Jacobi II; his mother, Kathleen (Rowland) Jacobi; his sister, Kathy (Jacobi) Boehm.

Robert is survived, loved and adored by his wife, Bonnie (Hall) Jacobi of 43 years; Son, Robert Jacobi, Jr. (Marina); Son, Brian Rush (Amy); Daughter, Kelly Franco (Peter); Son, Jeffrey Jacobi (Sara Sandstrom); Grandchildren, Brandon, Evan, Marissa, Kylie, Jack and Derek; Brother, Ted Jacobi (Maryann).

Robert's family will be having a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Valley Hospice: 15 Essex Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
