Robert James Rauch



Bergenfield - Robert James Rauch, 60, formerly of Bergenfield passed away June 29 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Mildred, and is survived by his fiancée Jennifer and siblings Joseph, James, Theresa, Thomas and Stephen. As a child, he was an altar boy and enjoyed playing the drums with the choir at St. John the Evangelist Church. After high school he attended college and was a successful entrepreneur before joining the Carpenters Union in New York City. He was always full of life and will be remembered for his generous heart and witty sense of humor.



Due to the health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a small private Catholic Church service. There will be no public visitation.









