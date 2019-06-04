Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Wake
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
Westwood - Robert James Tighe Sr., 77, from Westwood, crossed over to heaven on Saturday, June 1st. His footprints on earth are trailed by the tears of the many people he loved and helped through the years, his loving wife Lorraine (nee) O'Connor, his children and their spouses, grandchildren, brother, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, so many friends, and his darling grand puppies. Rob was very quick witted and had a crazy sense of humor. He was a NY Yankees fanatic and loved everything Irish, especially Irish music. He was a retired Teamster and a member of American Legion Post 206, and the Dumont Elks. He will be missed terribly by everyone who knew him. The wake will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Thursday, June 6th from 2 to 8pm. Mass at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale on Friday at 10:00am. Entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories in Washington Twp. In lieu of flowers please donate to , www.stjude.com or the Disabled Veteran's. Becker-funeralhome.com
