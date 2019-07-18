Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Oakland - age 61, of Oakland passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He grew up in Waldwick and lived in Oakland for over 25 years. As a young man, Robert became an Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of Steven's Institute of Technology and was a retired engineer. He loved hiking with his wife. Beloved husband of Dorothy Weide and dear brother of Charles and his wife Teri. Friends are invited to the visiting hours on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne and a sharing service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Ln, Oakland, NJ 07436, www.rbari.org
