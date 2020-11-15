Robert John Hirkala
Passaic - Robert John Hirkala, 67, of Passaic passed away on November 15, 2020. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Robert worked for the Passaic Valley Water Commission for over 30 years, retiring in 2013, and was an avid NY Giants Fan.
Beloved son of Josephine (Chorazy) Hirkala of Passaic, and the late NJ State Senator Joseph Hirkala, who passed away in 1987. Devoted brother of Karen Hirkala of Passaic. Loving nephew of Dr. Chester Chorazy and his wife Dr. Anna Chorazy of Pittsburgh, PA, and the late Stanley Chorazy. Dear cousin of Dr. Paula Ann Chorazy, Dr. Mary Ellen Cuccaro and her husband Edward and their children Mia and Evan, Mark Chorazy, Esq., John Chorazy and his wife Lorrie and their son William, Diane Chorazy and Frank Chorazy.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com