Robert John Kinzelmann
Our loving husband, father, and grandfather, Robert John Kinzelmann, passed away unexpectedly on January 5th, 2020. Robert just celebrated his 77th birthday on January 3rd in the presence of his loved ones.
Robert was an eternal optimist, prankster, story-teller, a simple man and also... crazy like a bird. Robert loved his wife, his children, grandchildren, his dogs (especially Princess), hunting, rosaries, jewelry, gemstones, and of course his guns and knives.
We want to celebrate his life and the legacy he has left behind as he has touched so many throughout his life. There will be a memorial service for Robert at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer at 55 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, New Jersey @ 3:00pm on Saturday, January 11th. Following the service there will be a repast in the Fellowship Hall; desserts and beverages will be served.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Kinzelmann, sisters Bertha(Dave) Heiden, Eleanor Teitter and sister-in-law Cindy Kinzelmann, children April (Pat) Pacenza, Violet (Garry) Knyfd, Ginger (Don) Vanderwall, and Robert Kinzelmann (Keya Mason), thirteen grandchildren: Ashley, Kyle, Victoria, Zachary, Luke, Dylan(Pacenza), Krystal, Kaytlynn, Travis (Knyfd), Savannah, Noah (Van Der Wall), William and Amellia (Kinzelmann).
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for support for his wife, Dorothy, to be taken care of during this difficult time. Dorothy was his soulmate of 57 years, 7 months, and 30 days, and taking care of her in his absence would be his dearest wish. We started a GoFundMe as a way for those who know and cherish Robert to honor his memory and support his wife as we mourn his passing. Please search Robert Kinzelmann at gofundme.com.. If preferred, you can send a direct contribution/donation to 182 Pine Street, Ramsey, NJ 07446.