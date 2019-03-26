|
Robert Joseph Buelow
Allendale - Robert "Bob" Joseph Buelow, 73, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Bob is survived by the love of his life Joanne (Jo) (nee Murray), his wife of 52 years. He was the proud father of Ann (Bryan) Dumais, Amy (Scott) Ledlow, and Todd (Michelle) Buelow. He was the beloved "Bumpa" to seven grandchildren; Robby, Katy, Brady, Ryan, Michael, Riley, and Ella. Bob is survived by his brother, Dick (Susan), and predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Ann (nee Mazur) Buelow, and two infant brothers. Bob was born and raised in Independence, IA. He was a graduate of Iowa State. Bob and Jo were married in 1967. Before moving to Allendale, NJ, where Bob and Jo were residents for 30 years, the Buelows lived in Kentucky, Iowa, Oklahoma, and California. Bob was a member of Guardian Angel Church and the Allendale Newcomers. He was a baseball and basketball coach to many Allendale children. Bob was an Acoustical Engineer and continued to love the friendships he made during his years at AAF, IAC, and Ketchum and Walton. In 2012, Bob retired and moved to Punta Gorda, FL to enjoy fishing on their canal and golf. Bob loved entertaining the many friends and family members who came to visit, especially those who would watch or talk sports with him. Visitation will be Sunday, March 31st from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1st at 10 AM at Guardian Angel R.C. Church in Allendale, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please help continue Bob's legacy by making a donation to an organization that Bob believed in and supported for many years, the Charlotte Rescue Mission (www.charlotterescuemission.org). Please send memories, tributes, and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.