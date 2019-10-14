|
Robert Joseph Hilton
Robert Joseph Hilton, died peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 at Galloway Ridge Retirement Community in Pittsboro, N.C. He was born on November 26, 1927 in Hawthorne, New Jersey
Bob was married to the late Genevieve Hilton for 58 years. He was a Principal in the Glen Rock School System and retired in 1990. Bob and his family lived in Glen Rock, New Jersey for 28 years.
He is survived by his four children; Mary Ellen, Brian, Eileen and Greg and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Galloway Ridge Retirement Community in Pittsboro, N.C. on Friday, October 18 at 12 pm. Interment will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church Columbarium in Chapel Hill, N.C. at 3 pm.
The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com - select obituaries.