Robert Joseph Reale
Englewood - Robert Joseph Reale, aged 62, of Englewood, who resided in Bermuda, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019. Robert (Bob) was the son of Frank G. Reale and the late Martha Reale. Bob was a generous man who was the life and heart of every gathering. He often spent time on the golf course perfecting his swing, or at his favorite restaurant Little Venice, where he would indulge in his appreciation for fine wine and Italian food. Bob brought his passion for the New York Giants everywhere he went. He was an avid classic movie fan and had a specific love of all films with Debbie Reynolds. He graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics, where he was also an accomplished fencer. Bob was a founder, Chief Actuary and Chief Underwriting Officer at Somerset Reinsurance, Ltd. He brought intellect, drive, and creativity to his business transactions. His colleagues were not only his co-workers but a second family. Prior to co-founding Somerset Re, Bob had an illustrious career that spanned the fields of Reinsurance, Insurance, and Banking. He was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie C. Reale and brother-in-law Tony Cassio. He is survived by his brothers George Reale (Kate), Frank Reale, and sister, Pat Cassio. He is also survived by his daughters, Christina Reale and Annie Reale (their mother, Rosemary Reale), and dearly loved stepdaughters, Kristen Guerrera (Tommy), Jacqie Greacen (Andrew), and Cassie Tinari (Matt). He will also be missed by his three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, his many friends, and his devoted dog, Beans. The family will be receiving friends at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr, Tenafly, NJ, 07670 on Friday, June 7, from 4-8 PM. Funeral mass will be held at St. Therese Church, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill, NJ 07626 on Saturday, June 8, at 10 AM. "How very special are we, For just a moment to be, Part of life's eternal rhyme". - Charlotte's Web