Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
Haskell, NJ
View Map
Robert K. Killi Obituary
Robert K. Killi

West Milford - KILLI, Robert K., age 72, of West Milford, died on June 20, 2019. Born in Paterson, he lived in Fair Lawn 20 years and Wanaque for 50 years settling in West Milford 2 years ago. Robert was an electrical engineer with Bell Labs and Bendix in Teterboro before becoming the Director of Information Technology at Atlantic Health Systems in Morristown for many years. He then worked as a project manager 10 years with EMC in Warren retiring in 2016. Robert was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Haskell, a member of the Monroe Chester Gun Club in Monroe, NY, and he was a ham radio enthusiast belonging to the Fair Lawn Radio Club. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a life member of the NRA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret (nee Battista), five loving children, Kenneth (Michelle), Brian (Dana), Steven (Brandy), Lisa, and Kristen Vail (Richard "Vail"), eight cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Justin, Madelyn, Meredith, Joseph, Andrew, Theo, and Michael, and three siblings, Daniel Killi (Linda), John Killi, and MaryLou LeMaster (Larry). Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm at D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave, Haskell, NJ 07420. The funeral is Monday, June 24, 2019, arriving at the D'Agostino Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, Haskell. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
