Robert Kennedy
Ortley Beach - Robert Kennedy was 77 years old when he passed away Tuesday, June 25th. Born and raised in Brooklyn until the age of 13, his family moved to New Milford where he lived most of his life before retiring and splitting his time between Ortley Beach, New Jersey and St. Petersburg, Florida.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 28 where he worked as a Sheet Metal Worker with AABCO Sheet Metal Inc. for many years before retiring in 2001. As an active member of his community, Robert has held the office of Treasurer, Vice President and President with New Milford Fire Company #2 and later went on to become Chief of the New Milford Fire Department in 1984. Robert was an exempt Fireman of the New Jersey State Fireman's Association. He also loved fishing and being on the shuffleboard team in Florida.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth "Betty" Kennedy, his loving children; Steven Kennedy and his wife Carol, Sharon Hayes and her husband Stanley, Robert Farney and his wife Marcia and James Kennedy and his wife Carol. Robert is cherished brother of Christopher Kennedy and the devoted grandfather of Taylor, Morgan, Jennifer, Dylan, Jessica, Dominick, and Daniel.
Visiting hours will be held at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford today (Wednesday) from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.Tomorrow (Thursday) a funeral service will be offered at 10:30 am in the funeral home, entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Donations may be made in his memory to New Milford Fire Company #2 or the Parkinson's Foundation.