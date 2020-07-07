Robert Kruge
Wyckoff - Robert M. Kruge, "Bob", 83, of Wyckoff, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Passaic, Bob lived in Garfield before moving to Wyckoff 55 years ago. Bob served in the US Army in Germany from 1956 to 1958.
Bob was a Wyckoff volunteer fireman for over 50 years with Sicomac Engine Company 3 where he served as deputy chief in 1976. Bob was a member of and volunteered at the Three Saints Church in Garfield for his whole life. He served on the church council for 60 plus years and was the financial secretary for 15 plus years. Bob retired as an accountant in 1998.
He is survived by his wife Arlene, his children, Robert Kruge of Waldwick and Karissa Douglas of Wyckoff, his two grandchildren Katarina and Kori, and his brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Jean Kruge in Hamburg, NJ. Bob was also survived by his sisters and brother's-in-law Corrine and Raymond Becker, Ellen and Owen Coleman, Richard and Alice Ruzila, Anthony and Peggy LaBue and Marye Ruzila and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brother-in-law John Ruzila and sister-in-law Dorothy LaBue.
The family will receive friends from 3:30pm to 7:30pm on Thursday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00am on Friday at the Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, 474 Outwater Lane, Garfield, NJ. Interment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob's memory to the family for disbursement to his favorites charities.