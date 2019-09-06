Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Daly


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Daly Obituary
Robert L. Daly

Glen Rock - ROBERT L. DALY, 71, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Born in Passaic, NJ, Mr. Daly resided in Glen Rock for over 40 years. He had been a Certified Public Accountant. "Mr. Bob" began his accounting career at Smith & Harder before transitioning to Vice President of Finance for Lucien Piccard. He ended his career as a Controller with P.C. Tan of Ridgefield, NJ. Mr. Daly was a former member of the ACPA.

Survivors include: his wife, the former Patricia (nee Prosciak); his two sons, Robert L. Daly, Jr, of Jersey City, NJ and Patrick S. Daly, CPA of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and his grandson, Chase Mendoza.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-6 pm with a Funeral Service at 5PM at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Private Cremation to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now