|
|
Robert L. Daly
Glen Rock - ROBERT L. DALY, 71, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Born in Passaic, NJ, Mr. Daly resided in Glen Rock for over 40 years. He had been a Certified Public Accountant. "Mr. Bob" began his accounting career at Smith & Harder before transitioning to Vice President of Finance for Lucien Piccard. He ended his career as a Controller with P.C. Tan of Ridgefield, NJ. Mr. Daly was a former member of the ACPA.
Survivors include: his wife, the former Patricia (nee Prosciak); his two sons, Robert L. Daly, Jr, of Jersey City, NJ and Patrick S. Daly, CPA of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and his grandson, Chase Mendoza.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-6 pm with a Funeral Service at 5PM at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. Private Cremation to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163