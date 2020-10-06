1/
Rev. Robert L. Davis
Rev. Robert L. Davis

Hackensack - Rev. Robert L. Davis Sr. of Hackensack on October 3, 2020. Founder and Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Funeral Services Saturday October 10, 10 am at Cornerstone Baptist Church 145 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 25 Rev. Dr. Robert L. Curry Dr. (East Wesley St.) South Hackensack. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street. Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director. Complete notice to follow.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
