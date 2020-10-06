Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Rev. Robert L. Davis



Hackensack - Rev. Robert L. Davis Sr. of Hackensack on October 3, 2020. Founder and Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Funeral Services Saturday October 10, 10 am at Cornerstone Baptist Church 145 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 25 Rev. Dr. Robert L. Curry Dr. (East Wesley St.) South Hackensack. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street. Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director. Complete notice to follow.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store